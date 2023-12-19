The North Florida Ospreys (7-5) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Florida State Seminoles (4-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs on ACC Network.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. North Florida matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline North Florida Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-16.5) 150.5 -2500 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-16.5) 150.5 -2300 +1060 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida State vs. North Florida Betting Trends

Florida State has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Seminoles' eight games this season have hit the over.

North Florida is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this year, five out of the Ospreys' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Sportsbooks rate Florida State much higher (65th in the country) than the computer rankings do (100th).

Bookmakers have moved the Seminoles' national championship odds down from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +30000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.

Florida State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

