Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In Leon County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Florida Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King's Academy High School - Clewiston at Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.