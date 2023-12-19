The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-13-5) have -185 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the St. Louis Blues (15-14-1), who have +150 moneyline odds, on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Blues Betting Trends

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 11 of 30 games this season.

The Lightning have won 46.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (7-8).

The Blues have secured an upset victory in 10, or 52.6%, of the 19 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Tampa Bay is 2-1 when playing with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

St. Louis has a record of 3-5 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 3-7 3-7-0 6.4 2.60 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.60 3.30 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 5-5-0 6.4 2.80 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.80 3.30 2 7.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

