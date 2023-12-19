The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-13-5), coming off a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, host the St. Louis Blues (15-14-1) at Amalie Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+. The Blues defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime in their last outing.

The Lightning's offense has scored 26 goals over their last 10 games, while their defense has conceded 33 goals. They have had 28 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (21.4%). They are 4-6-0 in those games.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we project to capture the win in Tuesday's game.

Lightning vs. Blues Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Lightning 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-175)

Lightning (-175) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Lightning vs Blues Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 14-13-5 record overall, with a 2-5-7 record in contests that have needed overtime.

In the eight games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-0-5 record (good for 11 points).

In the five games this season the Lightning scored just one goal, they lost every time.

Tampa Bay finished 0-4-2 in the six games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Lightning have scored more than two goals in 19 games (14-2-3, 31 points).

In the 13 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 6-5-2 record (14 points).

In the 19 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 9-9-1 (19 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 13 times, and went 5-4-4 (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 12th 3.28 Goals Scored 2.9 23rd 29th 3.56 Goals Allowed 3.27 22nd 17th 30.3 Shots 30.5 16th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 32.2 25th 2nd 30.1% Power Play % 9.2% 32nd 17th 80% Penalty Kill % 79.76% 19th

Lightning vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

