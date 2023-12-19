Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Miami-Dade County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miami Senior High School at Miami Palmetto Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at G Holmes Braddock Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
