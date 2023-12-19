The Tampa Bay Lightning, Nicholas Paul among them, play the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. There are prop bets for Paul available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nicholas Paul vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Paul has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -15.

In seven of 32 games this season Paul has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Paul has a point in nine of 32 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Paul has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 32 games played.

Paul's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Paul has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Paul Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are allowing 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 3 13 Points 2 9 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

