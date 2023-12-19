The North Florida Ospreys (5-5) face the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This contest will start at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

North Florida vs. Florida State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Florida Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Players to Watch

Jamir Watkins: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Baba: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam'Ron Fletcher: 6.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State Players to Watch

Watkins: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Green: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Miller: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Fletcher: 6.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida vs. Florida State Stat Comparison

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG North Florida AVG North Florida Rank 105th 78.9 Points Scored 78.5 115th 240th 73.6 Points Allowed 73.6 240th 207th 32.6 Rebounds 33.3 177th 184th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.5 153rd 105th 8.3 3pt Made 12.0 3rd 88th 15.1 Assists 13.4 174th 254th 12.9 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.