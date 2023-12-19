Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Okaloosa County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Okaloosa County, Florida. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gulf Breeze High School at Fort Walton Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
