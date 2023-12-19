Player prop betting options for Jonas Valanciunas, Desmond Bane and others are available in the New Orleans Pelicans-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Valanciunas' 14.8 points per game average is 0.3 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 10.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (11.5).

Valanciunas has averaged 2.5 assists per game, which is equal to Tuesday's assist over/under.

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +110)

Brandon Ingram's 23.7 points per game are 1.2 higher than Tuesday's prop total.

He has pulled down 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Ingram has picked up 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's prop bet (5.5).

He has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -102)

Zion Williamson is averaging 22.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 6.5).

Williamson averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Tuesday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -167)

The 24.6 points Bane scores per game are 2.1 more than his prop total on Tuesday.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Bane's 3.4 three-pointers made per game is 0.9 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +110)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has racked up 21.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.9 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (6.5).

Jackson's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

