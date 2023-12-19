Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Rosa County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Santa Rosa County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Freeport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pace High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paxton School at Central High School - Milton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Milton, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Navarre High School at Escambia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jay High School at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gulf Breeze High School at Fort Walton Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
