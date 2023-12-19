The Stetson Hatters (6-5) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Florida International Panthers (4-8) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 147.5.

Stetson vs. Florida International Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida International -4.5 147.5

Hatters Betting Records & Stats

Stetson has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 147.5 points.

The average over/under for Stetson's matchups this season is 147.5, the same as this game's total.

Stetson is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

Stetson has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

The Hatters have entered four games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Stetson has a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Stetson vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida International 5 55.6% 77.2 155.9 75.4 144.1 151.5 Stetson 3 37.5% 78.7 155.9 68.7 144.1 141.3

Additional Stetson Insights & Trends

The Hatters put up only 3.3 more points per game (78.7) than the Panthers give up (75.4).

Stetson is 2-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 75.4 points.

Stetson vs. Florida International Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida International 4-5-0 0-2 6-3-0 Stetson 4-4-0 2-2 4-4-0

Stetson vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida International Stetson 11-7 Home Record 9-3 3-10 Away Record 7-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

