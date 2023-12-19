The Morgan State Bears (4-7) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing streak at the UCF Knights (8-1) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCF vs. Morgan State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears score an average of 55.9 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 54.9 the Knights give up to opponents.
  • Morgan State is 3-3 when it scores more than 54.9 points.
  • UCF's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 55.9 points.
  • The Knights record 7.6 more points per game (69.1) than the Bears give up (61.5).
  • When UCF puts up more than 61.5 points, it is 5-0.
  • Morgan State has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.
  • The Knights are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Bears concede to opponents (42.5%).

UCF Leaders

  • Kaitlin Peterson: 19.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)
  • Achol Akot: 8.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.0 FG%
  • Laila Jewett: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.7 FG%, 60.7 3PT% (17-for-28)
  • Mya Burns: 11.3 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
  • Jayla Kelly: 5.7 PTS, 51.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Campbell W 42-41 Addition Financial Arena
12/11/2023 New Orleans W 72-45 Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Florida Atlantic L 59-58 Addition Financial Arena
12/19/2023 Morgan State - Addition Financial Arena
12/30/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
1/3/2024 Oklahoma State - Addition Financial Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.