The Chicago State Cougars (6-9) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cougars have given up to their opponents.
  • Bethune-Cookman is 4-0 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 43rd.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 77.2 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.9 the Cougars allow.
  • Bethune-Cookman is 5-0 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

  • Bethune-Cookman averages 98.0 points per game at home, and 62.8 away.
  • In 2023-24 the Wildcats are allowing 10.5 fewer points per game at home (66.0) than on the road (76.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (4.0 per game) than at home (8.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (24.2%) than at home (29.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Incarnate Word W 96-82 Moore Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina State W 80-71 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/16/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 86-63 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/31/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.