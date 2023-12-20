The Chicago State Cougars (3-8) will meet the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Game Information

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Brent Davis: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Noble Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison

Chicago State Rank Chicago State AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank 323rd 66.4 Points Scored 78.6 109th 207th 72.3 Points Allowed 71 188th 349th 27.6 Rebounds 34.5 132nd 228th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 11.6 35th 315th 5.6 3pt Made 6.8 236th 351st 9.5 Assists 12.9 208th 287th 13.4 Turnovers 14.1 325th

