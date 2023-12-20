The Chicago State Cougars (6-9) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chicago State -7.5 141.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Bethune-Cookman has combined with its opponent to score more than 141.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The average total for Bethune-Cookman's games this season has been 149.7, 8.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Bethune-Cookman is 3-5-0 ATS this year.

Bethune-Cookman has been victorious in one of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Wildcats have a record of 1-3 when they're set as an underdog of +250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Bethune-Cookman has a 28.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chicago State 7 50% 66.4 143.6 70.9 143.4 140.4 Bethune-Cookman 5 62.5% 77.2 143.6 72.5 143.4 145.9

Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends

The Wildcats score 6.3 more points per game (77.2) than the Cougars allow (70.9).

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chicago State 8-6-0 0-0 7-7-0 Bethune-Cookman 3-5-0 0-3 3-5-0

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits

Chicago State Bethune-Cookman 2-5 Home Record 4-0 3-3 Away Record 1-3 3-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-0-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 98 60.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 0-4-0

