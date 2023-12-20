AAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The bowl season schedule features six AAC matchups, with Tulane (+10) against Virginia Tech among the best bets versus the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay possibilities, see below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all AAC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 17 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Tulane +10 vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 2.6 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 27
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Rice +5.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 4.8 points
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Syracuse -3 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Syracuse by 10.2 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Make your AAC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 17 AAC Total Bets
Over 46.5 - UTSA vs. Marshall
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Projected Total: 54.5 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 50.5 - SMU vs. Boston College
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Total: 55.6 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
Over 45.5 - Virginia Tech vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Total: 49.4 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 27
- TV Channel: ESPN
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 17 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|SMU
|11-2 (8-0 AAC)
|40.6 / 17.4
|466.7 / 299.5
|Tulane
|11-2 (8-0 AAC)
|26.8 / 18.9
|379.2 / 333.4
|UTSA
|9-4 (7-1 AAC)
|31.9 / 24.1
|421.6 / 369.1
|Memphis
|9-3 (6-2 AAC)
|39.7 / 29.0
|452.3 / 422.7
|Rice
|6-6 (4-4 AAC)
|30.3 / 26.7
|376.8 / 370.0
|South Florida
|6-6 (4-4 AAC)
|30.8 / 34.9
|455.3 / 455.3
|Navy
|5-7 (4-4 AAC)
|17.7 / 22.4
|300.3 / 353.7
|North Texas
|5-7 (3-5 AAC)
|34.5 / 37.1
|495.9 / 475.6
|Florida Atlantic
|4-8 (3-5 AAC)
|23.8 / 25.5
|330.8 / 397.3
|UAB
|4-8 (3-5 AAC)
|29.9 / 36.9
|449.2 / 435.1
|Tulsa
|4-8 (2-6 AAC)
|23.4 / 33.8
|385.6 / 444.7
|Charlotte
|3-9 (2-6 AAC)
|17.5 / 28.6
|312.7 / 374.2
|Temple
|3-9 (1-7 AAC)
|21.1 / 35.7
|372.9 / 441.3
|East Carolina
|2-10 (1-7 AAC)
|17.3 / 22.4
|275.6 / 340.2
Watch AAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.