The Orlando Magic, with Cole Anthony, face the Miami Heat at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 114-97 loss to the Celtics (his last action) Anthony produced six points and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Anthony's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.8 16.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.6 Assists 3.5 3.6 4.1 PRA -- 22.6 23.8 PR -- 19 19.7 3PM 0.5 1.4 1.3



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Heat

Anthony is responsible for taking 12.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.8 per game.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 13.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Anthony's opponents, the Heat, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.7 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Giving up 112 points per game, the Heat are the 10th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.1 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 22nd in the league, giving up 13.6 makes per game.

Cole Anthony vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 33 16 6 3 1 1 0 2/11/2023 20 7 4 6 1 1 0 1/27/2023 28 19 7 1 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.