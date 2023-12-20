The Atlanta Hawks, De'Andre Hunter included, face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hunter, in his most recent game (December 18 win against the Pistons), produced 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hunter's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.1 18.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.9 Assists -- 1.3 1.1 PRA -- 20.6 24.6 PR -- 19.3 23.5 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.5



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Rockets

Hunter is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Hunter's opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 100.7 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 12th in possessions per game with 104.8.

The Rockets give up 107.3 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

Giving up 43.8 rebounds per contest, the Rockets are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 23 assists per contest, the Rockets are the best team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets are fifth in the league, conceding 11.2 makes per game.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 38 8 5 0 0 0 0 10/19/2022 32 22 3 1 1 0 1

