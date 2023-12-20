How to Watch the FGCU vs. Drexel Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-4) aim to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Drexel Dragons (4-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison
- The Dragons score an average of 58.4 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 61.3 the Eagles allow.
- When it scores more than 61.3 points, Drexel is 3-0.
- FGCU is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.4 points.
- The Eagles score 72.4 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 52.6 the Dragons allow.
- FGCU has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 52.6 points.
- When Drexel allows fewer than 72.4 points, it is 4-3.
- The Eagles shoot 42.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Dragons concede defensively.
- The Dragons make 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
FGCU Leaders
- Uju Ezeudu: 13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 51.5 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Maddie Antenucci: 12.1 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)
- Ajulu Thatha: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Catherine Cairns: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)
- Sofia Persson: 4.7 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 55-42
|Chartway Arena
|12/7/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 102-53
|Alico Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Duke
|L 82-63
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/21/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/28/2023
|Webber International
|-
|Alico Arena
