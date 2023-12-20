Wednesday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (9-2) and the Florida Gators (7-3) at Spectrum Center has a projected final score of 71-66 based on our computer prediction, with Michigan coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on December 20.

The Gators are coming off of a 115-37 win over Gardner-Webb in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Florida vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2

Florida vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 71, Florida 66

Other SEC Predictions

Florida Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 29, the Gators beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (No. 53 in our computer rankings) by a score of 68-58.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gators are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories, but also tied for the 20th-most defeats.

Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

68-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 53) on November 29

83-81 over Columbia (No. 68) on November 22

52-49 over Purdue (No. 87) on November 20

83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 220) on November 9

82-65 at home over North Florida (No. 241) on November 6

Florida Leaders

Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 59.1 FG%

13.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 59.1 FG% Aliyah Matharu: 18.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (15-for-62)

18.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (15-for-62) Leilani Correa: 13.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

13.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52) Laila Reynolds: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jeriah Warren: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game (posting 80.2 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and allowing 65.5 per outing, 218th in college basketball) and have a +147 scoring differential.

At home, the Gators score 83 points per game. On the road, they average 83.8.

Florida allows 66.8 points per game at home, and 64.5 away.

