Wednesday's game between the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (8-3) and Alabama State Hornets (0-9) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 90-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Florida State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Seminoles are coming off of a 76-56 win against Drexel in their last outing on Sunday.

Florida State vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 90, Alabama State 55

Other ACC Predictions

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles' signature win of the season came against the Florida Gators, a top 100 team (No. 63), according to our computer rankings. The Seminoles captured the 79-75 road win on November 17.

The Seminoles have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

The Seminoles have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 63) on November 17

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 86) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 136) on December 3

76-56 on the road over Drexel (No. 167) on December 17

80-45 at home over South Alabama (No. 192) on November 19

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 54.7 FG%

12.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 54.7 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 18.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

18.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) O'Mariah Gordon: 14.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (22-for-51)

14.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (22-for-51) Sara Bejedi: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Alexis Tucker: 8.0 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game (scoring 83.2 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball while giving up 70.0 per contest to rank 287th in college basketball) and have a +145 scoring differential overall.

