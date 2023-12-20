How to Watch the Florida State vs. Alabama State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (0-9) will be trying to snap a nine-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Florida State Seminoles (8-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida State vs. Alabama State Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets average 22.1 fewer points per game (47.9) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (70).
- The 83.2 points per game the Seminoles record are 5.6 fewer points than the Hornets allow (88.8).
- Florida State has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 88.8 points.
- Alabama State is 0-2 when allowing fewer than 83.2 points.
- This year the Seminoles are shooting 42.2% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Hornets concede.
Florida State Leaders
- Makayla Timpson: 12.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 54.7 FG%
- Ta'Niya Latson: 18.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- O'Mariah Gordon: 14.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (22-for-51)
- Sara Bejedi: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)
- Alexis Tucker: 8 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 99-73
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/10/2023
|UCLA
|L 95-78
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Drexel
|W 76-56
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|12/20/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/31/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
