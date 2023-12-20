The Alabama State Hornets (0-9) will be trying to snap a nine-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Florida State Seminoles (8-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. Alabama State Scoring Comparison

  • The Hornets average 22.1 fewer points per game (47.9) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (70).
  • The 83.2 points per game the Seminoles record are 5.6 fewer points than the Hornets allow (88.8).
  • Florida State has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 88.8 points.
  • Alabama State is 0-2 when allowing fewer than 83.2 points.
  • This year the Seminoles are shooting 42.2% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Hornets concede.

Florida State Leaders

  • Makayla Timpson: 12.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 54.7 FG%
  • Ta'Niya Latson: 18.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • O'Mariah Gordon: 14.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (22-for-51)
  • Sara Bejedi: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)
  • Alexis Tucker: 8 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 Jacksonville W 99-73 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/10/2023 UCLA L 95-78 Mohegan Sun Arena
12/17/2023 @ Drexel W 76-56 Daskalakis Athletic Center
12/20/2023 Alabama State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/29/2023 Georgia Tech - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/31/2023 Wake Forest - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

