How to Watch the Florida vs. Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Michigan Wolverines (9-2) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Florida Gators (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Gators' 80.2 points per game are 26 more points than the 54.2 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
- Florida is 6-3 when it scores more than 54.2 points.
- Michigan is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.2 points.
- The 73.6 points per game the Wolverines put up are 8.1 more points than the Gators allow (65.5).
- Michigan has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.
- Florida has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
- This season the Wolverines are shooting 43.8% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Gators concede.
- The Gators' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Wolverines have given up.
Florida Leaders
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 59.1 FG%
- Aliyah Matharu: 18.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (15-for-62)
- Leilani Correa: 13.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)
- Laila Reynolds: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Jeriah Warren: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Marshall
|L 91-88
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 72-64
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|W 115-37
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/20/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/30/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/4/2024
|South Carolina
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
