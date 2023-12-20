Franz Wagner's Orlando Magic take on the Miami Heat at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 114-97 loss to the Celtics, Wagner totaled eight points, eight rebounds and six assists.

In this article we will break down Wagner's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.0 21.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 6.4 Assists 4.5 3.9 5.1 PRA -- 29.7 32.9 PR -- 25.8 27.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Heat

Wagner is responsible for attempting 18.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.4 per game.

Wagner is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Magic rank 27th in possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked 10th in the NBA, giving up 112 points per game.

The Heat allow 42.1 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 26.6 per game, 17th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 22nd in the league, conceding 13.6 makes per contest.

Franz Wagner vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 15 10 4 3 0 0 2 3/11/2023 29 17 8 6 1 1 0 2/11/2023 36 10 4 4 0 0 1 1/27/2023 33 19 6 2 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.