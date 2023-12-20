Hawks vs. Rockets December 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (9-11), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Toyota Center, take on the Houston Rockets (9-9). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE.
Hawks vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE
Hawks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Trae Young gives the Hawks 27.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gives the Hawks 20 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Clint Capela gets the Hawks 10.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in league).
- Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per contest.
- Saddiq Bey is putting up 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is making 51.4% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun puts up 21 points, 5.6 assists and 9 rebounds per contest.
- Fred VanVleet posts 16.2 points, 4.1 boards and 9.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jalen Green posts 18.8 points, 4.7 boards and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jabari Smith Jr. posts 12.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per game.
- Dillon Brooks averages 13.8 points, 1.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
Hawks vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Hawks
|110.1
|Points Avg.
|122.7
|106.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.4
|47%
|Field Goal %
|47.1%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|37%
