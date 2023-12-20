Player props are available for Alperen Sengun and Trae Young, among others, when the Houston Rockets host the Atlanta Hawks at Toyota Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Hawks vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +114) 9.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -135)

The 28.1 points Young scores per game are 2.4 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

He has collected three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Young's assist average -- 11 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Young, at 3.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -204)

The 19.5 points prop bet set for Dejounte Murray on Wednesday is 0.5 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (20).

His per-game rebound average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.9 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Murray has made 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -130) 11.5 (Over: -114)

The 12.5-point over/under for Clint Capela on Wednesday is 0.8 higher than his season scoring average (11.7).

He collects 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -128) 9.5 (Over: -141) 5.5 (Over: +120) 0.5 (Over: +108)

The 19.9 points Sengun has scored per game this season is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (20.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 8.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Sengun's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Sengun has hit 0.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -204)

The 18.5-point over/under for Fred VanVleet on Wednesday is 1.4 higher than his scoring average on the season (17.1).

He pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

VanVleet has collected 8.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (9.5).

He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

