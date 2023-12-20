The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-7) will look to stop a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Foster Auditorium, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

click here to see our score predictions!

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Jacksonville vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Dolphins score 15.1 more points per game (68) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (52.9).
  • Jacksonville is 4-7 when it scores more than 52.9 points.
  • Alabama's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 68 points.
  • The 74.8 points per game the Crimson Tide score are just 0.8 more points than the Dolphins give up (74).
  • Alabama is 5-0 when scoring more than 74 points.
  • When Jacksonville allows fewer than 74.8 points, it is 4-3.
  • This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Dolphins give up.
  • The Dolphins' 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is 5.5 higher than the Crimson Tide have given up.

Jacksonville Leaders

  • Edyn Battle: 20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
  • Saniyah Craig: 12 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Jalisa Dunlap: 8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)
  • Sana'a Garrett: 4.9 PTS, 2 STL, 48.3 FG%
  • Breyanna Frazier: 5.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

Jacksonville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 North Carolina Central W 70-67 Swisher Gymnasium
12/15/2023 Marshall L 102-77 Swisher Gymnasium
12/17/2023 @ Mercer L 74-63 Hawkins Arena
12/20/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium
12/30/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/4/2024 FGCU - Swisher Gymnasium

