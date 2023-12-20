The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-7) will look to stop a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Foster Auditorium, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Jacksonville vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins score 15.1 more points per game (68) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (52.9).

Jacksonville is 4-7 when it scores more than 52.9 points.

Alabama's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 68 points.

The 74.8 points per game the Crimson Tide score are just 0.8 more points than the Dolphins give up (74).

Alabama is 5-0 when scoring more than 74 points.

When Jacksonville allows fewer than 74.8 points, it is 4-3.

This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Dolphins give up.

The Dolphins' 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is 5.5 higher than the Crimson Tide have given up.

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Saniyah Craig: 12 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Jalisa Dunlap: 8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Sana'a Garrett: 4.9 PTS, 2 STL, 48.3 FG%

4.9 PTS, 2 STL, 48.3 FG% Breyanna Frazier: 5.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

