Jalen Suggs will hope to make a difference for the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

Suggs, in his last game (December 17 loss against the Celtics), posted 13 points.

In this piece we'll examine Suggs' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.5 12.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.1 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.0 PRA -- 18.6 17.1 PR -- 16.1 15.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 9.9% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 15.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Suggs' Magic average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are 10th in the league, conceding 112 points per contest.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat have conceded 26.6 per contest, 17th in the league.

The Heat give up 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 15 8 7 2 2 1 0 3/11/2023 27 16 5 4 4 3 4 2/11/2023 28 14 0 2 3 3 4 1/27/2023 17 3 2 5 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.