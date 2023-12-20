Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Lee County, Florida, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oasis High School at Gulf Coast High School
- Game Time: 9:45 AM ET on December 20
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Estero High School at Palmetto Ridge High School
- Game Time: 4:20 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Lake High School at Lely High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
