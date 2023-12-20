How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, December 20
The Ligue 1 schedule today, which includes AS Monaco squaring off against Toulouse FC, should provide some fireworks.
Information on how to watch today's Ligue 1 play is included for you.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Toulouse FC vs AS Monaco
AS Monaco journeys to play Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Favorite: AS Monaco (-115)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+310)
- Draw: (+285)
Watch Stade Brest 29 vs FC Lorient
FC Lorient journeys to match up with Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (-140)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+425)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch Strasbourg vs Lille OSC
Lille OSC is on the road to play Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Lille OSC (+110)
- Underdog: Strasbourg (+265)
- Draw: (+240)
Watch Olympique Lyon vs FC Nantes
FC Nantes is on the road to play Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Olympique Lyon (-140)
- Underdog: FC Nantes (+390)
- Draw: (+295)
Watch Montpellier HSC vs Olympique Marseille
Olympique Marseille travels to play Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-105)
- Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+295)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch OGC Nice vs RC Lens
RC Lens journeys to match up with OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: OGC Nice (+135)
- Underdog: RC Lens (+225)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes travels to take on Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: Stade Rennes (+155)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+205)
- Draw: (+215)
Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Metz
FC Metz travels to take on Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-650)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+1500)
- Draw: (+800)
Watch Stade Reims vs Le Havre AC
Le Havre AC makes the trip to take on Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stade Reims (-135)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+380)
- Draw: (+285)
