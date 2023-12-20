The Orlando Magic (16-9), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to continue a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the Miami Heat (15-12).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Magic vs. Heat matchup.

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSUN

BSFL and BSSUN Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Heat Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-5.5) 218.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Magic (-5) 219 -210 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs Heat Additional Info

Magic vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Magic have a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 113.2 points per game to rank 19th in the league and are allowing 109.9 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Heat score 112.8 points per game (20th in NBA) and give up 112 (10th in league) for a +22 scoring differential overall.

These two teams rack up a combined 226 points per game, 7.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 221.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Orlando is 17-8-0 ATS this season.

Miami has covered 11 times in 27 chances against the spread this year.

Magic Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Paolo Banchero 21.5 -143 21.0 Franz Wagner 19.5 -125 20.0 Jalen Suggs 11.5 +100 12.5 Anthony Black 4.5 +100 5.2

Magic and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +10000 +4000 - Heat +4000 +1800 -

