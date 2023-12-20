Magic vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Orlando Magic (16-9), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to continue a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the Miami Heat (15-12).
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Magic vs. Heat matchup.
Magic vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSUN
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Magic vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Magic Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Magic (-5.5)
|218.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Magic (-5)
|219
|-210
|+176
Magic vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Magic have a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 113.2 points per game to rank 19th in the league and are allowing 109.9 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The Heat score 112.8 points per game (20th in NBA) and give up 112 (10th in league) for a +22 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams rack up a combined 226 points per game, 7.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams allow 221.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- Orlando is 17-8-0 ATS this season.
- Miami has covered 11 times in 27 chances against the spread this year.
Magic Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Paolo Banchero
|21.5
|-143
|21.0
|Franz Wagner
|19.5
|-125
|20.0
|Jalen Suggs
|11.5
|+100
|12.5
|Anthony Black
|4.5
|+100
|5.2
Magic and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Magic
|+10000
|+4000
|-
|Heat
|+4000
|+1800
|-
