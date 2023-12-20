The Orlando Magic (14-7) are home in Southeast Division play against the Miami Heat (12-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these teams this season.

Magic vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSSUN

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero posts 20.6 points, 4.7 assists and 6.8 boards per game.

Franz Wagner posts 20.4 points, 5.8 boards and 3.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Cole Anthony averages 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Suggs averages 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (third in league) and 0.6 blocks.

Moritz Wagner puts up 12.9 points, 4.3 boards and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo is putting up 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's also sinking 52.2% of his shots from the field.

Jimmy Butler is putting up 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He's making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 52.0% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

Duncan Robinson gives the Heat 15.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while posting 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Magic vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Magic Heat 114.1 Points Avg. 113.0 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.6 47.5% Field Goal % 47.2% 34.4% Three Point % 38.5%

