The Orlando Magic (16-9) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (15-12) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSUN. The over/under for the matchup is 219.5.

Magic vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFL and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -5.5 219.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • Orlando's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 219.5 points 14 times.
  • Orlando's games this year have an average point total of 223.1, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Magic are 17-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • Orlando has been listed as the favorite nine times this season and has won all of those games.
  • Orlando has been at least a -200 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Magic have a 66.7% chance to win.

Magic vs Heat Additional Info

Magic vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Magic 14 56% 113.2 226 109.9 221.9 224.7
Heat 14 51.9% 112.8 226 112 221.9 220.4

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • The Magic have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Magic have hit the over six times.
  • Orlando owns a better record against the spread at home (11-2-0) than it does on the road (6-6-0).
  • The Magic record just 1.2 more points per game (113.2) than the Heat allow (112).
  • When Orlando puts up more than 112 points, it is 11-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

Magic vs. Heat Betting Splits

Magic and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Magic 17-8 3-1 12-13
Heat 11-16 3-3 14-13

Magic vs. Heat Point Insights

Magic Heat
113.2
Points Scored (PG)
 112.8
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 20
11-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-8
11-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 12-5
109.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 112
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 10
11-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-9
10-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-7

