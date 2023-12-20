The Orlando Magic (16-9) aim to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (15-12) on December 20, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.5% the Heat allow to opponents.

Orlando is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Magic are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 28th.

The Magic record just 1.2 more points per game (113.2) than the Heat allow (112.0).

Orlando is 11-1 when scoring more than 112.0 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic are averaging 119.8 points per game this year at home, which is 13.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (106.1).

Defensively Orlando has played better in home games this year, giving up 106.9 points per game, compared to 113.1 on the road.

The Magic are draining 10.6 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 5.5% points better than they're averaging on the road (9.8 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries