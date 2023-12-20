Paolo Banchero, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Heat - December 20
The Orlando Magic (16-9) take on the Miami Heat (15-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Paolo Banchero of the Magic and Jimmy Butler of the Heat are two players to watch in this game.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Magic vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Magic's Last Game
On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Magic lost to the Celtics 114-97. With 36 points, Banchero was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|36
|10
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Jalen Suggs
|13
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Franz Wagner
|8
|8
|6
|0
|0
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Magic vs Heat Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Magic Players to Watch
- Banchero is averaging 21.0 points, 4.4 assists and 6.8 boards per game.
- Franz Wagner averages 20.0 points, 5.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Cole Anthony's numbers for the season are 14.8 points, 3.6 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.
- Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 2.5 assists and 3.6 boards per game.
- Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 6.3 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 59.5% from the field.
Watch Banchero, Butler and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|23.5
|7.5
|4.5
|0.8
|0.3
|1.3
|Franz Wagner
|21.4
|6.4
|5.1
|0.8
|0.3
|1.3
|Cole Anthony
|16.1
|3.6
|4.1
|0.8
|0.8
|1.3
|Goga Bitadze
|8.4
|6.6
|2.1
|0.4
|1.7
|0.1
|Jalen Suggs
|11
|2.7
|1.6
|1.1
|0.8
|1.9
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.