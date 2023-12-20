Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (8-1) against the Jackson State Tigers (5-4) at Watsco Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-57 in favor of Miami (FL), who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Hurricanes head into this contest after a 75-57 loss to Baylor on Saturday.

Miami (FL) vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Miami (FL) vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 69, Jackson State 57

Other ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

On November 29 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37) in our computer rankings, the Hurricanes captured their best win of the season, a 74-68 victory on the road.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Miami (FL) is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 37) on November 29

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 81) on December 8

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 153) on November 26

78-39 at home over Fordham (No. 227) on November 12

61-57 at home over Southern (No. 232) on November 17

Miami (FL) Leaders

Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.8 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

10.8 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Jasmyne Roberts: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

11.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Kyla Oldacre: 6.8 PTS, 60.0 FG%

6.8 PTS, 60.0 FG% Lashae Dwyer: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game with a +150 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.0 points per game (104th in college basketball) and give up 55.3 per contest (41st in college basketball).

