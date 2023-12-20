Miami (FL) vs. Jackson State December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Jackson State Tigers (5-2) play the Miami Hurricanes (7-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Watsco Center. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET.
Miami (FL) vs. Jackson State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jasmyne Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaida Patrick: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Lazaria Spearman: 9.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Jackson State Players to Watch
