How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Jackson State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Hurricanes (8-1) welcome in the Jackson State Tigers (5-4) after winning seven straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Miami (FL) vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 71.3 points per game are 16 more points than the 55.3 the Hurricanes allow.
- Jackson State is 5-2 when it scores more than 55.3 points.
- Miami (FL) is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.
- The Hurricanes score 72 points per game, 13 more points than the 59 the Tigers give up.
- Miami (FL) is 8-0 when scoring more than 59 points.
- Jackson State has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 72 points.
- The Hurricanes are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (38.9%).
- The Tigers shoot 39.9% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Hurricanes allow.
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.8 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
- Jasmyne Roberts: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Kyla Oldacre: 6.8 PTS, 60 FG%
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|NJIT
|W 87-43
|Watsco Center
|12/8/2023
|DePaul
|W 75-70
|Watsco Center
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|L 75-57
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/28/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/31/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Watsco Center
