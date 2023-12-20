North Florida vs. Winthrop December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023
The North Florida Ospreys (3-7) will play the Winthrop Eagles (4-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
North Florida vs. Winthrop Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Buy Tickets for Other North Florida Games
North Florida Players to Watch
- Kaila Rougier: 11.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jayla Adams: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lyric Swann: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emma Broermann: 8.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Selma Eklund: 8.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Winthrop Players to Watch
