Paolo Banchero and his Orlando Magic teammates match up versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Banchero, in his most recent action, had 36 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 114-97 loss to the Celtics.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Banchero, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.0 23.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 7.5 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.5 PRA -- 32.2 35.5 PR -- 27.8 31 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.3



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Heat

Banchero is responsible for taking 18.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Banchero's Magic average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112 points per game, the Heat are the 10th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Conceding 42.1 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 26.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat give up 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 43 17 10 9 1 0 0 2/11/2023 34 16 13 1 0 0 0 1/27/2023 36 19 5 1 1 0 1

