Bam Adebayo's Miami Heat (15-12) and Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic (16-9) take the court at Amway Center on Wednesday, December 20, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and BSSUN

BSFL and BSSUN Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center

Paolo Banchero vs. Bam Adebayo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Bam Adebayo Total Fantasy Pts 894.2 709 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.8 41.7 Fantasy Rank 37 -

Paolo Banchero vs. Bam Adebayo Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero puts up 21 points, 6.8 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 113.2 points per game to rank 19th in the league while giving up 109.9 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.

Orlando ranks 19th in the league at 43.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 more than the 40.7 its opponents average.

The Magic hit 10.2 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from deep (26th in the NBA). They are making 1.8 fewer threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 12 per game while shooting 36.4%.

Orlando has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 14.3 (25th in NBA action) while forcing 15.5 (second in the league).

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Adebayo's averages for the season are 22.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4 assists, making 51.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat have a +22 scoring differential, putting up 112.8 points per game (20th in league) and giving up 112 (10th in NBA).

Miami falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It collects 40.7 rebounds per game (28th in league) compared to its opponents' 42.1.

The Heat connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.6 on average.

Miami wins the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 12.4 (seventh in league) while its opponents average 14.3.

Paolo Banchero vs. Bam Adebayo Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Bam Adebayo Plus/Minus Per Game 1.1 -1.1 Usage Percentage 28% 28.5% True Shooting Pct 55.7% 58% Total Rebound Pct 11.6% 16.2% Assist Pct 20.9% 20.2%

