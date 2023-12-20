The Houston Rockets (13-11) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on an 11-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (11-15) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 120 - Hawks 112

Hawks vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 3.5)

Rockets (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-7.9)

Rockets (-7.9) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.7

The Hawks (6-20-0 ATS) have covered the spread 70.8% of the time, 47.7% less often than the Rockets (17-7-0) this year.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Houston is 4-0 against the spread compared to the 1-6 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (65.4% of the time) than Houston and its opponents (37.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 4-9, while the Rockets are 6-0 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hawks are third-best in the NBA on offense (122.7 points scored per game) but third-worst defensively (122.7 points conceded).

On the glass, Atlanta is 13th in the NBA in rebounds (44.2 per game). It is 19th in rebounds conceded (44 per game).

With 25.5 assists per game, the Hawks are 19th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 16th in the NBA in committing them (13.2 per game). It is fifth-best in forcing them (14.8 per game).

The Hawks make 14.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.8% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and ninth, respectively, in the league.

