Saddiq Bey and the Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 130-124 win over the Pistons (his most recent action) Bey posted 21 points and two steals.

In this article, we look at Bey's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.9 14.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 6.6 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 20.4 22.6 PR -- 19.1 21.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Bey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Rockets

Bey has taken 10.1 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 10.8% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bey is averaging 5.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Bey's opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 100.7 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 12th in possessions per game with 104.8.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked second in the league, allowing 107.3 points per contest.

Conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest, the Rockets are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have given up 23.0 per contest, best in the NBA.

Conceding 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Saddiq Bey vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 27 10 6 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.