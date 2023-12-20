Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Seminole County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Mary High School at Lake Nona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
