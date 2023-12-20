The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Young, in his last appearance, had 31 points and 15 assists in a 130-124 win over the Pistons.

In this piece we'll break down Young's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 28.1 31.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.1 Assists 9.5 11.0 11.4 PRA -- 42.1 45.6 PR -- 31.1 34.2 3PM 3.5 3.4 4.2



Trae Young Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 20.0% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.3 per contest.

He's knocked down 3.4 threes per game, or 22.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Young's Hawks average 104.8 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 100.7 possessions per contest.

The Rockets give up 107.3 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

Allowing 43.8 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

The Rockets concede 23 assists per game, best in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are fifth in the league, allowing 11.2 makes per game.

Trae Young vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 38 44 0 5 4 0 1 10/19/2022 38 23 3 13 1 1 1

