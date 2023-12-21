Brayden Point will be among those in action Thursday when his Tampa Bay Lightning face the Vegas Golden Knights at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Point in that upcoming Lightning-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brayden Point vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Point Season Stats Insights

Point's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:19 per game on the ice, is -8.

In Point's 33 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Point has a point in 20 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points eight times.

Point has an assist in 15 of 33 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Point's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.

There is a 51.2% chance of Point having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +26.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 33 Games 2 35 Points 3 14 Goals 2 21 Assists 1

