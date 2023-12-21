Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Broward County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coral Glades High School at Palmetto Ridge High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horeb Christian High School at Sheridan Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Bay High School at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western High School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
