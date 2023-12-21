Five games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature a CUSA team, including the matchup between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the UTEP Miners.

CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Troy Trojans vs. New Mexico State Aggies 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UTEP Miners 1:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at South Alabama Jaguars 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Missouri State Bears 3:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sam Houston Bearkats at Utah Valley Wolverines 4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

