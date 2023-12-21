Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Duval County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Augustine High School at Atlantic Coast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
