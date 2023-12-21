Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Escambia County, Florida today? We have you covered here.
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Florida High School - Tech at Rickards High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM ET on December 21
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leon High School at Pensacola High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Walton Beach High School at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
